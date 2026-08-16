Dana White on Potential UFC Return for Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White commented on a potential return to the UFC for Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC lightweight champion retired in 2021 following an amazing career that saw him go 29-0 in MMA and 13-0 in the UFC. Despite being undefeated, he retired from the game in the prime of his career as he made a promise to his family that he would walk away with his health intact.

However, Nurmagomedov still actively trains and coaches, including as a coach for UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, who defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 to retain his 170 lbs title.

After the card was over, White was asked if there was any way that Nurmagomedov, who was shown on the broadcast in a pair of UFC gloves, would ever consider stepping back into the cage again.

Dana White Comments on a Potential UFC Return for ‘The Eagle’

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 330 post-fight press conference, White was asked if he thinks there’s a chance that Nurmagomedov could ever fight again, and this is what he said.

“Khabib? I don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” White said.

“When he retired, I was all over that (expletive) guy. I don’t think you’ll get him back now. Plus, he’s gotta weigh like 225 lbs now. He’s got a good life. I don’t think he’s looking to fight anymore.”

Play

Khabib Nurmagomedov Happy in Retirement

Though Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest what-ifs in MMA history because he walked away from the sport in his early 30s at the height of his career, it was a decision that he is content with, as he followed up on the promise that he made to his family to step away from the sport at the right time.

Plus, as White noted, Nurmagomedov is living a good life. He is wealthy, so money would not be the main motivation for him to come back. Plus, he will be turning 38 years old soon, so the odds of him returning and being anywhere close to the same level of fighter that he was before he hung up his gloves are slim.