UFC 330 Bonuses Revealed Following Violent Card

UFC 330 took place tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, and UFC president Dana White revealed the post-fight bonus award winners.

Check out the UFC 330 post-fight winners below, following the event.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Jeremiah Wells

Kicking off the card, Jeremiah Wells pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year when he submitted Myktybek Orolbai in the third round with a standing ninja choke. Orolbai was up 20-18 heading into the third round, and Wells knew he needed a finish, which he got when he rocked his opponent and immediately wrapped his neck, putting him to sleep. It was an incredible performance and earned him $100,000 for POTN, a well-deserved bonus for the veteran fighter.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Dustin Stoltzfus

In a middleweight contest, Dustin Stoltzfus pulled off a massive upset when he finished Mansur Abdul-Malik in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Stoltzfus dominated the fight with his grappling before finally getting the finish as a +500 underdog late in the second. By earning the huge upset win, Dustin Stoltzfus earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Jalin Turner

At lightweight, Jalin Turner brutally knocked out Kaue Fernandes early in the first round with punches. Turner marched across the cage and took Fernandes out for the quick KO, plus a $100,000 bonus.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Charles Johnson

At a catchweight of 130 lbs, Charles Johnson tapped out Eduardo Chapolin with a third-round Scottish Twister submission. Chapolin won the first round but lost a point when he illegally kneed Johnson on the ground. Then, Chapolin won the second round when he knocked Johnson down. But the veteran survived and then managed to find an amazing submission in the third round for the comeback win. The incredible comeback win earned Johnson $100,000 for Performance of the Night.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Esteban Ribovics, Donte Johnson, Lucas Fernando, Neil Magny

Kicking off the main card, Esteban Ribovics finished Edson Barboza via second-round TKO in the lightweight division. The 40-year-old Barboza was too slow and took far too much damage against Ribovics as he was stopped by strikes in the second round. He then took his gloves off and retired from MMA.

In a middleweight contest, Donte Johnson knocked out Eric McConico with one punch. Johnson was extremely aggressive right off the right, and he launched McConico across the Octagon with a nasty left hand.

At light heavyweight, UFC newcomer Lucas Fernando dominated Rafael Tobias and then knocked him out in the third round. Fernando showed off world-class striking skills for the entirety of the bout before he finished Tobias in the third round with a vicious knee to the body for his first UFC win.

At welterweight, Neil Magny scored yet another upset when he finished Ramiz Brahimaj via second-round TKO. Brahimaj controlled the early goings of the fight, but once he gassed out, Magny took over and finished him late in the second round with strikes for the upset victory.