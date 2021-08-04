Dana White ‘Praying’ for Ex-UFC Champ to Get Vicious KO

The UFC president is “praying” for his former champion to “viciously” KO his upcoming opponent.

On September 11, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort will meet “The Golden Boy,” Oscar De La Hoya, inside the boxing ring. The two are scheduled to fight via Triller Fight Club in an eight two-minute round professional boxing match. The fight will be contested at 180 pounds with a five-pound grace, according to ESPN.

Well, UFC president Dana White would like nothing more than to watch “The Phenom” put De La Hoya to sleep. White was recently featured on The Pat McAfee Show to promote UFC 265, which airs on Saturday, August 7. And during the interview, White was asked for his thoughts on De La Hoya vs. Belfort.

The UFC president unsurprisingly called for the obliteration of De La Hoya inside the boxing ring. The two have a long-standing feud with each taking savage shots at the other throughout the years. Most recently, De La Hoya accused White of “blocking” a potential match with former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. He also challenged the UFC president to a fight, calling White a “little b****.”

But instead of drawing White, The Golden Boy will take on Belfort.

And White is hoping it’s a quick night for The Phenom. “I’m praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out – and viciously,” White said via MMA Junkie.

“Viciously knocks him out,” White continued.





White Complimented De La Hoya’s Abilities in His Prime, Says Belfort vs. The Golden Boy Is a ‘Real Fight’

White did give De La Hoya some credit during the interview, however, praising The Golden Boy’s punching power.

“As much as I can’t stand that dirt bag, De La Hoya is legit,” White continued. “Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp. Just his jab could knock people out. De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys. I think that Vitor obviously has the power to KO him, but De La Hoya’s no joke, either.”

But, White then decided to lay into De La Hoya once more.

“Hopefully all the coke sniffing and tequila drinking and whatever other s*** that guy has been up to has caught up with him,” White said. “And Vitor lays one right on the big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

De La Hoya Hasn’t Boxed Professionally In Well Over a Decade, Belfort Boxed Once As a Pro

This contest will mark De La Hoya’s first pro boxing bout since his loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. The Golden Boy is regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step inside the ring and he boasts a record of 39-6 with 30 wins by way of KO/TKO.

On the other end, Belfort’s match with De La Hoya will be his second professional boxing match ever, with his first happening 15 years ago — a KO win over Josemario Neves in 2006. The Phenom built his name in the combat sports world inside an MMA cage, earning a professional record of 26-14 with one no contest. The Brazilian is known for his explosive power with 18 of his victories coming by KO/TKO.

