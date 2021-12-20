Dana White Promises Fight Will Be Biggest of ‘All Time’

UFC president Dana White made a bold prediction about a certain rematch.

Fans witnessed one of the most shocking outcomes in recent MMA history when Julianna Peña broke and submitted the women’s GOAT, Amanda Nunes, at UFC 269 on December 11, 2021.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” entered the Octagon as a massive betting underdog, but left the black cage with Nunes’ bantamweight title. A few days after the fight, “The Lioness” took to social media to announce that she wants an instant rematch with Peña.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced,” Nunes wrote via Instagram on December 13, 2021. “I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my shit together and I will be back better than ever.

The UFC president is seemingly ready to make that happen. And it’ll be the biggest women’s fight in UFC history, White said.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White said that the women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey in 2015 is still the biggest women’s match ever. But he’s confident Peña vs. Nunes 2 will “crush” it.

“The Peña rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women’s fight of all time,” White said via MMA Junkie. “That rematch will be the biggest women’s fight of all time. (Right now) it’s Ronda Rousey and Holly. Every way that it could possibly beat it, it will. I don’t think it. I know it. It will crush that fight.”

