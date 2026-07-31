Dana White Reacts to UFC Veteran Anthony Smith’s Arrest

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to the recent arrest of longtime UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith.

Smith fought in the UFC during two stints, first in 2013 and then again from 2016 to 2025. He was one of the top UFC light heavyweight fighters and even fought Jon Jones for the title in 2019.

Smith was arrested on Monday in Nebraska and was charged with three felonies for first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment. He posted a $500,000 bond and was released, but as a condition of his release, he will not be able to have contact with his wife. Smith will next see a judge on August 17.

Dana White Reacts to Anthony Smith’s Arrest

Speaking to The Mac Life, White shared his reaction to hearing the news of Smith’s recent arrest.

“Well, he’s one of those guys, too, you don’t expect to see that happen. (From) personal experience, it can happen to anybody. I don’t know enough about it. I don’t know enough of the details. I’ve been on the road this whole time, but I just hope it works out for him and his family and his kids,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Dana White in Serbia for UFC Belgrade

These days, White typically doesn’t travel to other countries for UFC Fight Night cards as he has in the past, as there are essentially UFC events every week. With White promoting the UFC, Power Slap, and Zuffa Boxing these days, it doesn’t leave a ton of time for him to travel around the world, especially for these UFC Fight Night events.

However, he did make it a priority to head to Serbia for UFC Belgrade this Saturday. This is the UFC’s first trip to Serbia, so clearly, it was very important for White to be at the event as he tries to help grow the UFC’s foothold in Serbia and across Europe in general.

The event is said to be sold out, with over 18,000 fans set to be in attendance at Belgrade Arena, making it seem likely that the UFC will travel back to Serbia in the future.