Dana White Reacts After Bella Mir Loses as Big Favorite on DWCS

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to top women’s MMA prospect Bella Mir losing in an upset on Week 3 of DWCS Season 10.

Mir entered the fight against Alex Apodaca as a -6000 betting favorite, the biggest favorite in the history of the show. But Apodaca showed incredible takedown defense and outstruck Mir on the feet as she pulled off a gigantic upset and won as a +1500 betting underdog. Apodaca got her hand raised via unanimous decision with three identical 29-28 scorecards.

Dana White Reacts to Bella Mir Losing

Speaking to the media after DWCS Week 3, White was asked for his thoughts on Mir losing as a huge betting favorite, and this is what he said.

“I was extremely biased coming into tonight. I’ve been close to her for over four years. Four years ago she came to me and wanted to sort of map out her future. I’m the one who talked her into going to college and waiting, getting her wrestling background in college and do some great things there, and then come here. You guys all heard what her goals were over the next several years, and again, like I said out there, (UFC color commentator Michael Bisping) absolutely nailed it. The difference in this fight is deep water. Bella’s never been there, and Alex has,” White said.

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What’s Next for Bella Mir?

Mir is only 23 years old, so she still has a lot of time to get back to the drawing board and improve her skills.

That being said, this was not a good performance, regardless of the odds, as her highly regarded wrestling skills were ineffective throughout most of his fight. She was also outstruck on the feet and on the ground by Apodaca, who did far more damage to her.

Given that Mir is the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, she certainly has the pedigree and background that will always keep her name out there. But she needs to get back to work and go collect a few more wins on the regional scene before she gets another chance to fight on DWCS.