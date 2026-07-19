Dana White Reacts to Dricus du Plessis Beating Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction after Dricus du Plessis defeated Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City.

Du Plessis was the more effective striker through the 25 minutes that the UFC OKC main event lasted, as he took home a unanimous decision win with 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 scorecards.

It was another phenomenal performance by du Plessis, who got back into the win column after a lopsided decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev last summer at UFC 319 in a fight where he lost his UFC middleweight title.

Now that he’s back in the win column, du Plessis defended his No. 2 spot in the Meta UFC Rankings, as this win over Usman keeps the South African in title contention.

Dana White Shares Reaction to Dricus du Plessis Winning at UFC OKC

Speaking to the media after UFC Oklahoma City was over, White shared his reaction to du Plessis defeating Usman in the headliner, which won the pair of fighters $100,000 each for Fight of the Night.

While White admitted he was impressed by du Plessis’ performance in the bout, he wasn’t willing to announce that he would be fighting UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland next for the title.

“I don’t think about that (expletive) tonight. He just fought a great fight, looked good, and we’ll go back to the lab on Tuesday and start kicking it around,” White said.

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Dricus du Plessis Has 2 Wins Over Sean Strickland

This win over Usman was massive for du Plessis because he got back into the win column in a division where he already owns two victories over the current champion, Strickland.

After Strickland defeated Chimaev at UFC 328 in a massive upset, White has admitted he doesn’t know what title fight the UFC will book next. Chimaev could very well get a rematch, but Nassourdine Imavov has also been waiting in the wings for a title shot for several years now. Plus, there’s also Joe Pyfer in the mix, too.

We’ll see what the UFC ultimately does next for Strickland’s first title defense, but du Plessis is no doubt very close to getting another middleweight title shot.