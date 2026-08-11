Dana White Reacts to the Death of UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento

UFC president Dana White reacted to the tragic death of UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento, who died on August 3.

The UFC announced one week ago that Nascimento died of an apparent heart attack at age 34. His death came as a complete shock, as he appeared to be a healthy athlete who had just fought two months ago at UFC Vegas 119, when he dropped a split decision to Mitch Raposo.

A long-time training partner of UFC star Charles Oliveira at the Chute Boxe Diego Lima camp, Nascimento’s death came as a complete shock and surprise to everyone in the MMA community, who were deeply saddened by losing one of their own.

Dana White Comments on Allan Nascimento’s Death

Speaking to the media in Las Vegas following a tour of the newly revamped Meta Apex, White provided his first public comments about Nascimento’s sudden death.

“It’s horrible, and I know that his whole crew and team were literally devastated. These guys were so upset. It’s just one of those freak, tragedy things that happen, and to a young guy who it shouldn’t happen to,” White said.

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Allan Nascimento Missed by Friends, Fans & Family

Nascimento was well loved by all of those who knew him, and his loss has left a huge hole in the hearts of his friends, fans, and family.

As White noted, Nascimento’s team at Chute Boxe Diego Lima was devastated to hear of his passing. According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Oliveira was supposed to fight Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 in September, but after hearing of Nascimento’s passing, Oliveira was not able to take the fight, leading to Mauricio Ruffy stepping in and taking it.

A 29-fight MMA veteran, Nascimento began his mixed martial arts career in 2011 in his native Brazil. He then came to the United States and fought for Legacy FC (now LFA), and he also fought in Japan for RIZIN before competing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Though he lost his fight on the show and didn’t earn a UFC contract, he later got into the UFC, posting a 4-2 record overall.