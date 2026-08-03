UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Passes Away

UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento passed away from a heart attack, the UFC announced in a social media post.

Nascimento, a Brazilian native who had a 4-2 record in the UFC, was 34 years old. A flyweight fighter, Nascimento most recently competed at UFC Vegas 119 in June, when he lost a split decision to Mitch Raposo in a closely fought fight.

Now, less than two months later, Nascimento is gone from this world, as the MMA community lost a valued member to a tragic death.

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Cause of Death

In a social media post, the UFC revealed that Nascimento passed away on Monday, August 3, from a heart attack.

“This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the UFC wrote on X.

Allan Nascimento MMA Career

Nascimento began his MMA career in 2011 in his native Brazil and racked up a 17-4 record before getting a chance to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018.

He lost a split decision to Raulian Paiva, but after picking up a win on the regional scene, Paiva was signed to the UFC in 2021. He then went 4-2 overall in six fights in the UFC, with wins over Cody Durden, Jafel Filho, Carlos Hernandez, Jake Hadley, and losses to Tagir Ulanbekov and, most recently, Mitch Raposo. His final MMA record stands at 22-7, with 16 wins coming via submission.

The news of Nascimento’s death is completely shocking, as he is only 34 years old and was in the prime of his fighting career. A long-time member of Chute Boxe Diego Lima, Nascimento’s death will leave a huge hole in the hearts of all of his family, friends, teammates, and UFC fans, who enjoyed watching him compete inside the Octagon for the past five years.

We at Heavy.com send our deepest condolences to the Nascimento family following his passing.