Dana White Reacts to Josh Hokit Getting UFC Title Shot

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to Josh Hokit getting the title shot against new UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

During the UFC 331 broadcast, it was announced that Gane has been elevated from interim champion to undisputed champion after former champion Tom Aspinall vacated his title, and Hokit will be the man standing across from him.

Gane vs. Hokit will headline UFC 334, which takes place on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Dana White Reacts to Josh Hokit Title Shot

Speaking to reporters following UFC 331, White shared his honest thoughts on Hokit getting the title shot.

“I got a lot of thoughts on (Josh Hokit). Lots and lots. I’m sure they’re the same thoughts that you’re all having,” White joked with the media after UFC 331 (via MMAFighting.com).

White is referring to Hokit having a big mouth and saying outlandish things on the mic and also on social media.

But you cannot deny that he’s a great fighter, as he’s 4-0 in the UFC so far and could soon be 5-0 with the UFC heavyweight title wrapped around his waist should he defeat Gane at UFC 334.

Dana White Won’t Police Josh Hokit’s Statements

Although White might not be a fan of what Hokit says, he also said that he refuses to police his mouth, just as he refuses to police what other UFC fighters say.

“I don’t police what people say,. I say it all the time—I don’t have to like you for you to thrive here and you to do well and be successful. Many people that I do not like have done very well here. I’m not saying that I don’t like Josh Hokit. I literally don’t (expletive) like anything that Josh Hokit says. That’s not going to change unless he changes, which I don’t see happening. I’m going to have to deal with that. That’s a ‘me’ issue and I’m sure a ‘you’ issue,” White said.

Say what you want about Hokit, but the man knows how to fight, and in two months from now, he could be the UFC heavyweight champion.