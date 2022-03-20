Dana White Praises Paddy Pimblett’s UFC Victory: ‘It’s Real’

UFC president Dana White was nothing less than impressed with Paddy Pimblett’s win on Saturday.

White reacted to Pimblett’s win during the UFC London post-fight press conference. Pimblett squared off against Rodrigo Vargas during the event’s main card, and although he was hurt early by the Mexican, “The Baddy” weathered the storm and turned things around, submitting Vargas via rear-naked choke.

It was Pimblett’s second Octagon appearance and second victory. He’s become one of the fastest-growing names in the sport, and White said that The Baddy proved her was the “real deal.”

“This week I was getting tired of hearing, ‘Oh, wait till you see his (Paddy Pimblett) walkout, wait till you see this and that,” Dana White said via Low Kick MMA. “I was like, I want to see him fight. He needs to win, you know? But he did, and did spectacularly. And when he was in trouble, he came back and he turned the fight around and won.”

“I’ll give you an example: On my Instagram, I posted the faceoffs yesterday for the heavyweight fight,” Dana White continued. “Did 120,000 views. Paddy’s (Pimblett) face-off did 1.3 million (views). So all the talk going into the fight about his walkout and all this s***, listen, it’s real. This kid’s got a tonne of hype behind him and tonight he showed everybody that he’s the real deal.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Pimblett Said His Fight Experience Was ‘Gangster’

Pimblett was honest about his performance during the post-fight presser. He was happy that he got the opening-frame finish, but he’s aware his fight wasn’t perfect.

“That was gangster,” Pimblett said via MMA Fighting. “That was sick. I said what was going to happen and it happened. I looked a bit chiseled to start, but I’m never in a boring fight, am I? I don’t talk s***. First-round finish and I got it. As soon as I got that little judo throw and put him on his back, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s over now.’ I was thinking of a flying triangle, but he kept holding my hand. Imagine how much it would have went off if I got that?

“It was a sloppy takedown attempt from me, to be honest. Quite disappointed in my performances, but I got the first-round finish and that’s all that matters.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pimblett Wants More ‘Zeroes’ on His Contract Before Fighting a Top-15 155 Pounder

Don’t expect Pimblett to take on a top-ranked lightweight, unless he receives more money from the promotion.

“I wouldn’t take a top 15 fight,” Pimblett said. “I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t. Add some more zeroes to my contract and then I will. I think I proved tonight that I deserve a new contract. Not this little standard one.”

The Baddy boasts a professional MMA record of 18-3, with Vargas being his more high-profile win to date.

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Colby Covington Beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272