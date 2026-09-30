Dana White Reacts to Raoni Barcelos Fight at UFC Vegas 121

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to what happened to veteran bantamweight fighter Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 121.

In the fifth round of his war with Raul Rosas Jr. in the main event of UFC Vegas 121, Barcelos suffered a medical emergency and lost the fight via TKO.

It was a scary incident, and some thought that Barcelos may have been seriously injured, but fortunately, it appears that he is going to be OK.

Dana White’s Reaction to Raoni Barcelos

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 121, White shared his reaction to what happened to Barcelos in his fight with Rosas.

“Thank God he’s doing well. He’s up walking around, talking,” White said.

“It goes right in line with everything I always talk about and what we do. All the pre-fight medicals were triple-checked; everything was good. There were six doctors here that night, three ambulances; he was taken straight to the trauma center, not to the Valley (Hospital Medical Center). Everything was done the right way, and the outcome is good.”

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Dana White Comments on Raoni Barcelos Potentially Fighting Again

When asked if Barcelos could fight in the UFC again, White said that he’s not even thinking about it right now.

“Not even thinking about that. Who gives an (expletive) as long as the kid is OK,” White said.

At age 39, Barcelos is likely in the latter stage of his MMA career, though he looked fantastic against Barcelos before the scary finish took place.

As he suffered a health issue during the fight, fans should not expect Barcelos to step back into the cage anytime soon, even though the fighter himself has said that he plans on continuing to pursue his goal of being a UFC champion one day.

We’ll have to wait and see how his medical tests go after this scary health emergency at UFC Vegas 121, but either way, the outcome for the fighter is a good one, as he appears to be in good health right now and is not suffering from any sort of potentially life-threatening medical issue, as was initially feared by the fans.