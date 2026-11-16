Dana White Reacts to Stephen Thompson’s UFC Retirement

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction after long-time welterweight fighter Stephen Thompson retired following his big win at UFC 334.

Thompson announced before the event that his fight against Charles Radtke at UFC 334 would be the final fight of his MMA career. He went out with a bang, knocking out Radtke with a spinning wheel kick in the third round to cap off an amazing UFC run.

Now, at age 43 and having recently become a father, Thompson has officially hung up his gloves.

Dana White Reacts to Stephen Thompson Retiring From MMA

Speaking to the media after UFC 334, White shared his reaction to Thompson’s final UFC fight and his retirement from MMA.

“If you tell everybody this is it, this is my last fight, I’m going to retire, that’s the way to do it. Couldn’t have looked any better and couldn’t happen to a nice guy,” White said.

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Could Stephen Thompson Be a UFC TV Analyst?

White also mentioned that the UFC is interested in hiring Thompson as a television analyst, saying that he thinks he’ll do a great job on TV.

“Yeah, so what we’ll do, the fact that we know that (he wants to work on TV), we’ll bring him out and actually run him through a series of tests to see how they do. I think he’d be good at it. He’d probably be really good at it. So he should definitely come out and test,” White said.

At age 43 and with a young family, Thompson made a wise decision to walk away from the sport while he still has his wits about him. But he has so much knowledge of mixed martial arts, and he is so well-spoken that he should definitely stick around and give back to the sport in the form of a television analyst, where he will fit in well on TV.

Thompson’s UFC career was terrific, but who knows, maybe his television career will be even better, and he could become someone who immediately becomes one of the most popular UFC analysts, given how universally well-liked and knowledgeable about MMA he is.