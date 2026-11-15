UFC 334 Bonuses Revealed Following Numbered Event

Following Saturday’s UFC 334 event, the world’s leading MMA promotion announced which fighters received the post-fight bonus awards.

UFC 334 took place on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Check out all of the bonus winners following the event below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

In the main event of UFC 334, UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit went to war for 25 minutes in what was an absolutely wild slugfest. Both men threw everything and the kitchen sink at each other for five rounds as the crowd cheered them on. At the end of the 25 minutes allotted, it was Gane who took home a unanimous decision victory with three 48-47 scorecards for his first successful title defense. What a fight!

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Kayla Harrison

In the co-main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison successfully defended her title for the first time with a fourth-round submission win over Amanda Nunes. Harrison dominated the fight with her grappling and put the finishing touches on an epic performance with the fourth-round rear-naked choke submission to seal the deal.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Stephen Thompson

In a welterweight bout, Stephen Thompson knocked out Charles Radtke with a spinning wheel kick in his final retirement bout. It was an amazing performance by Thompson, who turned back the clock with the vintage victory. At age 43, Thompson was the oldest fighter in the UFC, and that honor now goes to Jan Blachowicz. Either way, it was an absolutely incredible finish by Thompson, who ends his UFC career on a high note, which is something that not every fighter can get to say.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to the fighter): Bia Mesquita

In a women’s bantamweight bout, Bia Mesquita submitted Macy Chiasson in the first round. It was just an easy win for Mesquita, who took Chiasson down, pounded her on the mat with ground-and-pound, and then submitted her with a rear-naked choke. Mesquita is now 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes, and she could potentially fight for the UFC women’s bantamweight title in 2027 if she gets another big win or two.

Other Finishes On the Card

There were two other finishes on the card that featured fighters who missed weight. Therefore, they were ineligible to collect a bonus award.

At lightweight, Terrance McKinney knocked out Jim Miller in the first round with punches. It was a great finish by McKinney, but since he missed weight, he wasn’t eligible for a bonus.

At a 190 lbs catchweight, Cesar Almeida brutally knocked out Donte Johnson in a battle of former training partners. Almeida blitzed Johnson early in the first round and caught him on the chin, finishing him with strikes soon thereafter for the biggest win of his UFC career to date. Since Almeida was the one who asked for a catchweight and was fined 30% of his purse, he won’t get a finish bonus, but it was worth mentioning his finish nonetheless.