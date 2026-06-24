Dana White on Ronda Rousey: ‘Greatest Athlete That I’ve Ever Worked With’

UFC president Dana White praised women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey, saying that she’s the “greatest athlete I’ve ever worked with.”

Rousey was the UFC‘s first-ever female fighter and, along with Conor McGregor, was the promotion’s biggest cash cow during her time fighting in the Octagon from 2013 to 2016.

She recently returned from a 10-year retirement and defeated Gina Carano at MVP MMA 1. In the wake of that fight, Rousey has been very critical of the UFC, especially in regard to fighter pay. But she and White still have a great relationship despite their recent differences.

Dana White Praises Ronda Rousey

Speaking to the “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” podcast, White praised Rousey for everything she has done in the sport of MMA.

“She’s the greatest athlete that I’ve ever worked with in my 25 years of doing this, thousands of fighters. I knew the minute she came to an event, and she got backstage at the weigh-ins, and said, ‘Can I get 15 minutes with you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and we went back into my green room at the arena. And in 15 minutes, she had me talking to myself in my head, going, ‘Holy (expletive), this woman is special, she’s different, and I think I’m going to do this (create a UFC women’s division),'” White said.

“I had that same (feeling) — I went to dinner with Conor McGregor when I didn’t know Conor — and I left the dinner, and I called (former UFC owner) Lorenzo Fertitta, and I said, ‘Lorenzo, I don’t know if this guy can fight, but if he can even throw a punch, he’s going to be the biggest star ever.’ So it’s just, you feel, when you’re with a person that’s special and has that it factor, you feel it when you’re with them, and she is definitely that person.”

Ronda Rousey’s UFC Career

Rousey joined the UFC in 2013 and won the inaugural women’s UFC bantamweight title when she defeated Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 by submission.

She won the first six fights of her UFC career by stoppage before she was shockingly knocked out with a head kick by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, in one of the biggest MMA upsets of all time. In 2016, Rousey returned and was knocked out again by Amanda Nunes, and then she retired from MMA.

Earlier this year, Rousey returned from retirement and beat Carano in MVP MMA, but she has said she’s retiring once again.

Based on her performance against Carano, there is no doubt that Rousey can still compete at a high level in mixed martial arts, as she looked better than ever in that fight.

But she has said that she just wants to settle down with her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, and have more children, and move to Browne’s native Hawaii. She has obviously made a ton of money during her career, so at this point in her life, it’s more about spending time with her family, and that’s why it feels unlikely she will fight again — but never say never.