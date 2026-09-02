Dana White Signs 5 New UFC Fighters After DWCS Week 4

UFC president Dana White announced that he has signed five more new UFC fighters following Week 4 of DWCS Season 10.

Check out who the UFC president signed below.

Dana White Signs 5 New UFC Fighters

In the main event, Adam Darby won via third-round TKO over Patrick Rivera in a welterweight bout. Darby landed far more strikes during the nearly three rounds the fight lasted until it was waved off due to Darby taking too much facial damage.

At middleweight, Modestino Rodrigues knocked out Brandon Holmes in the first round with punches. Rodrigues dropped Holmes early in the fight, and referee Chris Tognoni stepped in and stopped the fight early, but it was nevertheless a first-round TKO win for Rodrigues, and he earned a UFC contract.

In a lightweight matchup, Silvestre Sanchez defeated Liam McCracken via third-round KO. Sanchez was the superior striker and grappler throughout the fight and punched his ticket to the UFC with a late finish.

In a heavyweight bout, Gabriel Lorenco knocked out Charlie Cleveland in the first round. These two big boys went to war for the short time that this fight lasted, but Lorenco got the job done with a vicious knockout to earn a UFC contract.

At lightweight, Adam Livingston won a split decision over Hunter Smith. It was a close fight that went the distance, but Livingston did more damage to earn the win. However, Livingston got his hand raised and earned a UFC contract for his troubles.

DWCS So Far This Year

Overall, it was probably the weakest episode of DWCS so far this season, even though there were four finishes on the card, as it’s been a strong season overall.

White has now signed 20 new UFC fighters through the first four weeks of Season 10 of DWCS, meaning nearly every winner — plus one loser — has received a contract to fight in the UFC.

With so many new UFC fighters being signed, the promotion will likely need to release some older fighters on the roster to make room for the new crop of athletes they have brought into the promotion through Season 10 of DWCS.