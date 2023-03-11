Dana White Sounds Off on Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar UFC Superfight

Former UFC president Dana White has shut down the idea of a superfight between reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones and the man who used to hold the belt, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since UFC 200 in 2016 when he bested Mark Hunt via unanimous decision. The result was overturned to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance, however.

And according to the UFC president, Lesnar has no intention of making an MMA comeback.

“Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight any more,” White said to The Spun. “Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it.”

Jones Showed Interest in Fighting Brock Lesnar, Said ‘Never Say ‘Never’

One-half of the theoretical showdown has already said that they’re all in on the matchup. Jones confirmed his interest in fighting Lesnar during an interview with The Sporting News ahead of his title clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

“I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool,” Jones said. “Brock isn’t the most technical guy, but he has a massive fan base. He’s a lot bigger than me, and it would have been one of those really cool kind of David and Goliath kind of situation.

“It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting, and I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team. Financially, that would have been massive. Never say never — Brock, if you’re out there.”

Lesnar walked away from mixed martial arts with a professional record of 5-3 with one no contest, boasting wins over former UFC heavyweight champions Randy Couture and Frank Mir. He is one of the biggest stars in the sport’s history, and the 45-year-old professional wrestler is currently signed to the WWE.

Jones Has Set His Sights on Fighting Stipe Miocic Next

Bones made his long-awaited heavyweight debut on March 4 at UFC 285. He and Gane fought for Francis Ngannou’s vacant strap and Jones needed just over two minutes to take the throne. He submitted the Frenchman with a guillotine choke. During the weeks leading into the event, Jones made it clear that he intended to fight former UFC heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic next.

So, Jones called out Miocic while speaking with Joe Rogan inside the cage after the belt was wrapped around his waist. Jones agreed with Rogan that fighting Miocic at UFC 290 during the promotion’s International Fight Week in July was the path to take.

Miocic went on “The MMA Hour” a few days after and confirmed he was down to fight Bones this summer.

Jones took to Twitter on March 9 and reconfirmed that he was open to the July 8 date. “More than likely, felt like that was kind of sprung on me,” Jones said about International Fight Week. “Need to talk with my team/UFC and come up with a plan.”