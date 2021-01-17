UFC’s Dana White Destroys Hope for Superfight: ‘That’s Over’

Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has still not completely shut the door on his MMA career, but according to UFC president Dana White, he has for a superfight. During the UFC Fight Island 7 broadcast on Saturday, White revealed that “The Eagle,” who announced his retirement in October, may fight again, depending on how the lightweight fighters perform next weekend at UFC 257.

In the main event on January 23, No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier will fight No. 4 ranked Conor McGregor. And in the co-main, No. 6 ranked Dan Hooker will take on multiple-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Nurmagomedov told White that he could be enticed to try for 30-0 should one of those fighters impress him. According to White, The Eagle also showed interest in No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira.

However, one fighter that White said Nurmagomedov has moved on from is former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Before Nurmagomedov’s fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020, there was a lot of talk about the Russian fighting “GSP” should he defeat Gaethje. St-Pierre also showed interest in the match as well.

It would have been a match featuring two of the greatest fighters ever, but it will have to live as fan fiction as White revealed on Saturday. During the UFC Fight Island 7 post-fight interview, White was asked by MMA reporter “The Schmo” about the potential fight with GSP and Nurmagomedov.

“Nope,” White answered directly. “GSP never came up. He’s not interested in that fight and from what I hear today after that, neither is GSP. That’s over.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz: Dana White Smiles, Hints at Possible Opponent? [WATCH]