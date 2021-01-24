Dana White Gets Trolled by Illegal Streamers [LOOK]

UFC President Dana White

UFC president Dana White promised a big surprise for people who planned on illegally streaming UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on Saturday night. First, White promised illegal pay-per-view streamers would be “crying and begging” after Conor McGregor’s fight was over. Then, White claimed to already have one of the dastardly pirates in his crosshairs.

“All you have to do is turn it on Saturday, and we got you, f*****. I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens,” White said during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Obviously, those kinds of threats led to tons of comedy from the streaming community on Saturday night.

Heavy on UFC collected the best posts for you to enjoy below.

Best Reactions to Dana White’s Bold Promise

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland suggested White made good on his promise to stop at least one illegal streamer on Saturday night.

The biggest question: How would Holland know unless he was illegally streaming the fight?

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis kept the ball rolling.

Another user claimed White hadn’t found his illegal stream for UFC 257…yet.

Another Twitter user suggested White was going undercover to find the illegal streams.

And still another Twitter user suggested there was one man who could stop White and save illegal streamers everywhere.

More Reactions

But some streamers simply made fun of the idea that White somehow had the inside track on solving the illegal streaming problem that runs rampant in combat sports.

In fact, one screengrab suggests many of the illegal streamers had made memes on Saturday night to make fun of White about his thread.

Some suggested White would be the only person upset by the end of the night.

A fight poster was even made for “White vs. Streamers”.

 

ESPN+ PPV Feed Issues?

Still, some people suggested White had somehow accidentally corrupted the actual pay-per-view feed after reports began to surface on social media that some users were experiencing difficulties with their ESPN+ pay-per-view feed.

Obviously, people who legally bought UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 through ESPN+ on Saturday night expected to be able to watch the fights.

So legit users having trouble watching the fights didn’t go over well with many social media posters.

Had White’s anti-piracy team shut down the wrong feed?

Finally, White might have actually hunted down at least one of the illegal streamers all by himself.

White might even have tried to lure others into the fray.

Regardless of how White’s bold anti-piracy plan worked out in the end, UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is still expected to be on the best selling UFC pay-per-view events of the year.

McGregor is the most popular fighter in UFC history, and UFC 257 was his first UFC fight in a full year.

