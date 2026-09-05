Dana White Unsure if UFC 331 Co-Main Event Is for LW Title Shot

UFC president Dana White said that he is unsure if the UFC 331 co-main event will grant the winner a title shot at 155 lbs.

The UFC 331 co-headliner sees Arman Tsarukyan battle Mauricio Ruffy in a five-round bout that most fans thought would see the winner fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in 2027 for the belt.

Indeed, Ruffy himself said he was told by the UFC that this fight is a title eliminator. Tsarukyan has said something similar.

But White says that’s not decided yet.

Dana White Not Committing to Title Shot

Speaking to Sports Central LA, White said that he hasn’t guaranteed the winner of Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy a title shot, instead preferring to let the fight play out before deciding if the winner will take on Gaethje next.

“I hate to say that until the fight is over… Arman says a lot of things. Listen, let’s see how this fight plays out,” White said.

Dana White Giving Matchmakers an Out

By saying he is not committed to giving the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy winner a title shot at 155 lbs, White has given the UFC matchmakers an out if the fight is boring or if the winner is victorious in an unimpressive fashion.

We all know that the UFC isn’t necessarily just looking for fighters to get wins. Instead, they are looking for fighters to put on exciting battles that generate fan interest.

While Tsarukyan and Ruffy are two of the most popular lightweights on the UFC roster, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that this fight will play out in an exciting way.

For example, if Tsarukyan just wrestles Ruffy for five rounds and wins a decision that way without really trying for a finish, perhaps it won’t be enough for the UFC to give him the title shot.

Ultimately, the smart money is on the Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy winner to be next in line for Gaethje and the UFC lightweight title, just because they will have the best argument to get the title shot. But just in case this fight doesn’t live up to expectations, the UFC is giving itself an out.