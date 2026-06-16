Dana White, Donald Trump Planning UFC Fight for the Troops 4

UFC president Dana White and United States President Donald Trump are planning the UFC Fight for the Troops 4 event for 2027.

As part of the UFC Freedom 250 card, the UFC had many military personnel in attendance at the White House for the card, and it looks like White is going to do another card giving back to the troops next year.

Dana White Confirms UFC Fight for the Troops 4 is in the Works

Speaking to the media at the UFC Freedom 250 post-fight press conference, White confirmed that he is talking with Trump about holding the fourth-ever UFC Fight for the Troops card in 2027. If it happens, it will be the first UFC Fight for the Troops card since 2013.

“The President and I are talking about doing a Fight for the Troops next year. So, obviously, if you did a Fight for the Troops, you’d do all that kind of stuff. We’ve done a lot of them in the past. We used to work with the Fisher family, who are very dialed in with the military and could get things done easily. It’s not easy to get things done on military bases and things like that, but when we had the Fisher family, and then obviously the President can make a lot of things happen. So we’re talking about doing it next year. He wanted to do it this year, and I said, ‘Sir, I need a year to recover financially from the White House fight.’ So, give me a year,” White said.

The UFC previously held UFC Fight for the Troops 1 in December 2008 in Fayetteville, North Carolina; UFC Fight for the Troops 2 in January 2011 in Fort Hood, Texas; and UFC Fight for the Troops 3 in November 2013 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Now, it looks like the promotion will be adding a fourth such event to that list in 2027.

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UFC Freedom 250 Was a Massive Success

It goes without saying that UFC Freedom 250 was a massive success. While there were a ton of hurdles that the UFC faced throughout the way, including potential bad weather the night of the fight, the show went on, and it turned out to be one of the best cards the UFC has ever put on.

Whatever your political affiliation is, you can’t deny that the spectacle of the UFC White House card was about as good as it gets when it comes to a mixed martial arts event. It was just a truly special, one-of-a-kind card that will likely never be replicated, as it was just so special in every single way.

White and Trump’s idea to hold a fight at the White House turned out to be an absolutely genius idea as it was nothing but an incredible fight card on paper that lived up to the hype, and more, during the event itself.

With the White House card out of the way, now it’s time for White and Co. to get to work on the fourth Fight for the Troops card sometime in 2027, after they take a well-deserved break following the biggest card of the year, and maybe of all time.