UFC White House Bonuses Revealed Following Amazing Event

Following the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, the UFC announced the post-fight bonuses for the star-studded UFC White House card.

With all seven fights ending by stoppage, the UFC Freedom 250 card was truly a special night of mixed martial arts action.

When it came to selecting the bonus winners, you could have made the argument for any of the fighters to win. But the UFC had to select two winners for Performance of the Night and two winners for the Fight of the Night, and here they are.

Performance of the Night ($425,000): Justin Gaethje

In the main event of UFC Freedom 250, Justin Gaethje had a performance for the ages as he defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage. Gaethje threw the kitchen sink at Topuria for the 20 minutes the fight went, but at the end of the four rounds, Topuria’s cornermen signaled for the fight to be stopped as he couldn’t see anymore.

For his efforts in the fight, Gaethje not only unified the UFC lightweight titles but also took home the Performance of the Night bonus for $425,000.

Performance of the Night ($425,000): Ciryl Gane

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Ciryl Gane for his second-round TKO win over Alex Pereira to capture the interim UFC heavyweight title. Gane looked incredible in this bout, as he showed Pereira why weight classes exist in MMA. He was seemingly able to land on Pereira at will and then hurt and finish him with punches in the second round.

For his victory, Gane won the interim UFC heavyweight title and the Performance of the Night bonus for $425,000.

Fight of the Night ($400,000 for each): Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Gaethje and Topuria for their incredible main event. While Gaethje was ultimately the winner, it takes two to tango, and so both men deserved to be rewarded for their efforts, as they put on a very special fight for the fans.

For their Fight of the Night, Gaethje and Topuria each won $400,000.

Finish Bonus ($25,000): Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Bo Nickal, Diego Lopes

It feels kind of funny to think about when the other bonus winners got so much more money, but the five fighters who earned finishes but who were not selected for POTN or FOTN earned a $25,000 finish bonus each.

At bantamweight, Sean O’Malley scored a second-round TKO win over Aiemann Zahabi to earn the finish bonus.

In the heavyweight division, Josh Hokit beat Derrick Lewis in the second round by TKO to earn a finish bonus.

At lightweight, Mauricio Ruffy dusted Michael Chandler in the first round via TKO to win the finish bonus.

At middleweight, Bo Nickal knocked out Kyle Daukaus in the first round to get a finish bonus.

Finally, kicking off the card, Diego Lopes knocked out Steve Garcia in the second round of their featherweight card to earn a finish bonus.