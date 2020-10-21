Dana White Takes Aim at UFC Fighter: ‘It’s Like Pulling Teeth’

UFC president Dana White revealed which fighter he has the most issues dealing with and that is former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” held the belt from July 30, 2016, to March 2, 2019, defending it three times and retaining it once.

Woodley lost the UFC welterweight strap to Kamaru Usman and is currently on a three-fight losing streak with his most recent coming via the hands of Colby Covington in September.

Speaking with Kris Fade, White said it is “like pulling teeth” to work with the former champion. He said via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, “I would say the hardest kid that I ever dealt with, and everybody thinks that I don’t like him, it has to be Woodley. Woodley’s the hardest kid I’ve ever dealt with. I look at what he could have done and what he should have done.

“Good looking kid, physique, the whole thing, becomes a world champion, has that knockout power, has all the tools and everything else, but it’s just always pulling teeth with him and it’s always about something else other than the fight.”

Woodley has a professional MMA record of 19-6-1 with seven wins coming via KO or TKO.

