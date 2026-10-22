Dana White Provides Update on Farid Basharat UFC Release

UFC president Dana White provided an update on the recent controversial release of bantamweight Farid Basharat from the UFC roster.

Despite a 16-0 MMA record and a 7-0 record inside the Octagon, Basharat was not offered a new contract to continue fighting for the UFC, making him a free agent who can sign with any other combat sports promotion.

The release was met with uproar from fans, as Basharat was an excellent fighter and never lost. However, he only finished one of his seven wins in the Octagon, and his lack of finishes is likely one of the things that led to his release.

There have been hints that other factors could have played a role, too.

Dana White Clarifies His Comments on Farid Basharat

Recently, White was asked by reporters about Basharat’s release, and he mentioned that there could have been issues behind the scenes with him being difficult with matchmakers that led to the promotion letting him go.

However, White now wants to make it clear that those comments he made were in general terms about why UFC fighters are not offered new contracts, not Basharat specifically.

“I’m glad you asked me that question. What I would like to clarify — I saw the kid on Instagram last week. When I was talking about why some guys get released, or their contracts don’t get renewed, I was just saying in general. I wasn’t pointing him out, specifically,” White told reporters at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi (via MMAFighting.com).

Farid Basharat Upset at UFC Release

Understandably, Basharat is upset that the UFC let him go after he did nothing but get his hand raised inside the Octagon.

Since getting cut, Basharat has made several videos on social media where he explained his side of the story and why he didn’t feel like he got a fair shake by the UFC.

However, he has also mentioned he would be open to coming back if the UFC changed its mind.

Unfortunately for Basharat, the UFC rarely has a change of heart, and Basharat is better off focusing on his next opportunities.