Dana White Confirms Zero Interest in Promoting Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White confirmed that he has zero interest in promoting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Say what you want about Paul, but he is 12-2 as a professional boxer and brings a ton of eyeballs to the ring whenever he fights.

With White having the Zuffa Boxing platform to promote boxing matches, he could theoretically promote Paul in a match.

But White says he has no interest in doing so.

Dana White Denies Interest in Promoting Jake Paul

Speaking on the “Plan Bri Uncut” podcast, White denied any interest in promoting Paul in a boxing match.

“No. That’s not what I do. There’s obviously a market for that, but that’s not what I do. I put the best fighters in the world against each other. From the minute that they get into the sport, all the way up to world champion, the best fight the best. There’s always going to be a place for the Paul brother type fights, but that’s not what I do. The best. I’m looking for the best fighters in the world,” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Dana White Gives Jake Paul Props for Fighting Anthony Joshua

While White is not at all interested in promoting Paul in a boxing match, he couldn’t help but give Paul credit for stepping into the ring to fight heavyweight boxing superstar Anthony Joshua, who broke Paul’s jaw when he knocked him out in their boxing match in December 2025.

“I literally didn’t think that was going to happen. And I said — when you go in there and box a guy like AJ, this isn’t a joke. This isn’t a game. That could kill him. And look, he literally broke his face. … It was a ballsy move getting in there with Anthony Joshua,” White said.

Paul is currently involved with MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), which recently merged with the PFL (Professional Fighters League). He has said that his goal is to step into the cage for a mixed martial arts bout, so even if White won’t promote Paul, he always has a home to fight if he wants to with the MVP/PFL promotion.