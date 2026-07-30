MVP MMA and PFL Announce Merger

MVP MMA, Most Valuable Promotions, and PFL, the Professional Fighters League, have officially announced that they have merged.

The announcement was made by both promotions on Thursday in a statement on social media.

“OFFICIAL: Most Valuable Promotions and the Professional Fighters League have officially merged. Together under the MVP banner, we’re bringing world-class boxing, MMA, premium live events, athlete development, and global content distribution into one fighter-first organization. The future of combat sports is here. Welcome to MVP🤝 #mvp #boxing #mvpmma #pfl #mma,” wrote MVP on X.

X user FrontRowBrian first reported that a merger was in the works on July 24.

Details of MVP and PFL MMA Merger

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had additional details of the MVP MMA and PFL merger.

“Breaking: MVP and PFL are merging. The companies are combining to create a new combat sports platform under the MVP banner. PFL will eventually become MVP MMA after a brand migration that will take place over the course of the next few months. The new company will be led by Co-Founders and Board Members Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, with John Martin serving as CEO and Board Member. Bidarian will continue to oversee MVP’s boxing business and mega events, with the company backed by Founding Investors 885 Capital and Knighthead Capital Management. First reported by the Wall Street Journal,” Helwani wrote on X.

The Wall Street Journal has more information on the PFL and MVP MMA merger.

Jake Paul Reacts to MVP MMA and PFL Merger

Jake Paul also shared his reaction to the merger between MVP MMA and PFL.

“We started MVP to change the game for fighters. Now, by joining forces with PFL, we’re building a global combat sports platform with the scale, resources, and vision to reshape the future of boxing and MMA,” Paul said in a statement.

Overall, the merger between MVP MMA and PFL is massive news for the sport of mixed martial arts. While the UFC has long held a firm grasp on the sport in North America, by uniting MVP MMA and PFL, there is now a clear rival coming for the top.

There are obviously lots of things that need to be done before PFL and MVP MMA can really get their partnership going and start to promote events with a combined roster, but things are certainly on the right track to take place.

This is exciting news for the sport and for the fighters, who now have another great option to sign with other than the UFC, which has long been the big dog at the table when it comes to mixed martial arts.

PFL already had a big roster, and MVP MMA had some really good fighters compete at their first event in May, so by combining the two rosters, the new company should be able to make some solid fight cards. While they still don’t have the roster size or strength that the UFC does, this new company certainly has the potential to do damage in the MMA space.