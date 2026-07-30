Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones a Liar Over Reported Conversation

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier called Jon Jones a liar over the reported conversation that they recently had in Russia.

Cormier and Jones have had a longstanding rivalry dating back over a decade to when they first fought in the Octagon at UFC 182 in January 2015, a fight Jones won by unanimous decision. Then they rematched at UFC 214 in July 2017, with Jones knocking Cormier out with a head kick before the fight was overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for banned substances.

The two have always hated each other, but according to Jones in a recent interview, Cormier told him that their beef is just for show.

According to Cormier, though, that conversation never happened.

Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones a Liar

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said Jones is a liar because this reporter conversation about their beef being just for show never happened.

“That didn’t happen. We did not have that conversation where I sat to him and said ‘when the cameras are rolling you’re my enemy.’ No. He’s just my enemy all the time. It just is what it is. It’s OK. “As I have told you before, you can go to bed at night with an enemy. You don’t need the happy fairy tale ending. Everybody doesn’t need that. I don’t. I’m a grown man and neither should Jon,” Cormier said (via MMAFighting.com).

“That just didn’t happen … this is not a conversation that Jon and I had. It just isn’t. It’s just not a conversation we had in regards to ‘hey, have I made a lot of money because Jon Jones and I have been on the wrong side of each other.’ Yes, and so did Muhammad Ali with Joe Frazier and so did Muhammad Ali with George Foreman, and I’m not comparing myself with him, so did Khabib (Nurmagomedov) with Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor with other people.

“You always need a person on the other side in order to make the big dollars. That is not a false thing. Jon and I got big money to go to Thailand. Of course we make money because our rivalry has been what it’s been. But it doesn’t mean it’s fabricated.”

Daniel Cormier Makes Feelings for Jon Jones Known

While Jones thinks that his rivalry between himself and Cormier is basically over, according to Cormier, it’s just simply not the case, because he still hates him to the bone, even after all these years.

“Generally when you get older, you start to dislike people more. Because you get a little more cranky. I’m more cranky than I was before. So Jon Jones, I do still hate you and I always will,” Cormier said.

Jones and Cormier had one of the most-heated rivalries in the history of the UFC, so even though both men are now retired and not competing anymore, it’s difficult to let that sort of hatred for each other go, even after all these years that has passed by since then.