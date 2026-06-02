Daniel Marcos Signs With PFL

Just a few days after he was released by the UFC, bantamweight fighter Daniel Marcos has announced he has signed with the PFL.

MMA fans were shocked when Marcos, who is 18-1, 1 NC in his MMA career with a 5-1, 1 NC UFC record, was among the latest roster removals by the UFC. It didn’t make much sense, seeing as though Marcos was coming off a submission win over Miles Johns in his last fight. But for whatever reason, the UFC was not interested in bringing him back, making him a free agent.

Daniel Marcos Announces PFL Contract Signing

Taking to his social media to announce his new home, Marcos confirmed he has signed with the PFL, which is the second-biggest MMA promotion in the United States after the UFC.

“Grateful to God for this new phase. Thanks to @jasonkhouse for the trust and @pflmma for the work that makes these moments possible. The signing is just the beginning. My language has always been the same: discipline, pressure and violence. The rest is just words. See you all soon,” Marcos wrote on his Instagram.

This is a fantastic signing for the PFL, as the 33-year-old Peruvian is a dangerous striker with an underrated ground game who will be a solid addition to the PFL bantamweight division.

Marcos’ manager at Iridium Sports Agency, Jason House, provided Heavy.com with a statement about his client inking a new contract with the PFL.

“Very excited for Daniel to sign with PFL. He is currently preparing for his debut and we look forward to seeing him in the smart cage very soon,” House said in a statement to Heavy.

UFC’s Loss is PFL’s Gain

The UFC’s loss is the PFL’s gain. While Marcos did not break through to the rankings and become a top-15 bantamweight in the UFC, he was someone who was hovering just outside the rankings in that top 20 to 25 range. After all, he has only lost once in his entire MMA career, which was a decision loss to Montel Jackson, who is someone who was ranked for several years in the top 15.

In the PFL, Marcos will be a great addition to their bantamweight division as he’s a fun, exciting fighter who is typically very aggressive and always goes for the finish. In the UFC, he had big wins over the likes of Adrian Yanez, Davey Grant, and John Castaneda, so he has proven he can compete with some of the best in the world and defeat many of them.

It still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense why the UFC did not choose to re-sign Marcos, as he’s a very good fighter who still has untapped potential in the sport. But the PFL saw an opportunity to sign a very talented fighter who needed a new home, and now they will get the benefit of having him on their roster.

It will be interesting to see who the PFL matchmakers give Marcos in his next fight, and if they choose for him to fight on one of their U.S.-based cards, or if they want to have him fight on one of their international events instead. Either way, there are lots of fun and exciting bantamweight fights that the PFL can book for Marcos, so while it’s disappointing he’s no longer in the UFC, there’s a lot to be excited for when he makes his PFL debut.