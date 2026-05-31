Daniel Marcos Reacts to Shocking UFC Release

Talented Peruvian bantamweight fighter Daniel Marcos reacted to being shockingly released by the UFC in its latest round of roster cuts.

Marcos, along with fellow bantamweight Vince Morales and lightweights Lando Vannata and Jamie Mullarkey, were released by the world’s leading MMA promotion on Friday. We already heard Morales’ reaction to the news that he was no longer a member of the UFC roster, and now we have Marcos’ reaction, too.

Daniel Marcos Reacts to Shockingly Being Cut by the UFC

Taking to his social media the day after it was revealed he was no longer a member of the UFC roster, Marcos shared his reaction to being cut by the UFC.

According to Marcos, he has no idea why the UFC didn’t re-sign him to a new contract. He said that after finishing Miles Johns by submission in his last fight and improving his UFC record to 5-1, 1 NC, he waited patiently for the UFC matchmakers to offer him a new deal. But the day never came, and now he must move on with his MMA career.

“Since my last fight in November, I did exactly what was asked of me. I finished my opponent and, since December, I stayed ready to compete again. I spent months training, going through camp, and preparing for the next opportunity. A negotiation never came. A contract renewal never came. I kept waiting because I trusted that the opportunity would eventually come. In the end, the decision was made not to continue with me, and to this day I still don’t have a clear explanation as to why,” Marcos wrote on his Instagram (translated from Spanish).

“There are decisions that are outside of my control, but how I respond to them is entirely up to me. That’s why I choose to keep moving forward. I’m grateful to every person who has supported me throughout this journey, especially those who have stood by me during both the victories and the difficult moments. My mindset hasn’t changed. I’m still training, still growing, and still ready to compete. To everyone who follows me and believes in me: this is not the end. I’m hungrier than ever, and I’m ready to prove it—anywhere, against anyone. This is not the end of my story. It’s just the beginning of a new chapter. #Godsplan.”

What’s Next for Daniel Marcos?

With an 18-1, 1 NC record, Marcos immediately becomes one of the hottest free agents in the sport of MMA. At age 33, he is still in the prime of his MMA career, and he’s coming off a great win in his last fight.

U.S.-based promotions such as PFL and MVP MMA should be taking a look at Marcos, but European-based leagues like Oktagon MMA should also consider signing him to a contract. He’s an excellent fighter, and it still doesn’t make a lot of sense why the UFC didn’t re-sign him.

Hopefully, Marcos can find a new home soon, because he’s far too talented a fighter to be sitting on the sidelines without a fight booked.