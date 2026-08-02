Daniel Rodriguez Reacts to 30-Second Knockout Loss to Uros Medic

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez reacted after suffering a 30-second knockout loss to Uros Medic in the main event of UFC Belgrade.

Fighting in enemy territory, Rodriguez couldn’t even make it past the first minute of the fight as Medic blitzed him and finished him extremely quickly for his fourth straight knockout win and his eighth UFC knockout victory overall.

For Rodriguez, the loss to Medic snapped a three-fight win streak for the 39-year-old American, who was recently released from a Mexican jail after spending eight months there due to bringing marijuana over the border last year.

Daniel Rodriguez Reacts to UFC Belgrade Loss

Taking to his social media following UFC Belgrade, Rodriguez shared his reaction to losing to Medic in the main event of the UFC’s first Serbian event.

“(Expletive), I loaded up on the jab and he beat me to the punch . (Expletive) happens I guess. regardless of what just happened I still can say I’m proud of myself for overcoming all that I have this past year , I was way out of shape when I got out of prison. We knew the risk coming out here and fighting this dude in his hometown and still took it . I’m gonna be in way better shape next time . (Expletive) hurts my heart losing . I’ll be better next time,” Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram stories.

What’s Next for Daniel Rodriguez?

There is no doubt this loss to Medic is a serious setback in Rodriguez’s career, as he is now nearing 40 years and just saw his three-fight win streak snapped devastatingly.

That being said, the UFC knows that they can always count on Rodriguez to be involved in banger fights, so even though he lost to Medic and saw his win streak evaporate in the process, he should still get a fun fight his next time out.

For his next opponent, look for the UFC to match up Rodriguez with someone outside of the top-15 welterweight rankings but who is also dangerous, such as Joel Alvarez, Randy Brown, or Khaos Williams, just to name a few possible suggestions.