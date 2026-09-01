Darren Till Trashes Daniel Cormier for Defending Nurmagomedov

Former UFC fighter Darren Till trashed Daniel Cormier for defending Usman Nurmagomedov for his actions following UFC Shanghai.

Usman Nurmagomedov jumped over the Octagon cage and collided with Song Yadong seconds after he knocked out his brother Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Shanghai.

Thankfully, disaster was avoided as no one was hurt, but it could have been a very ugly situation had tempers flared more.

Yet, despite Nurmagomedov not being supposed to be jumping into the cage, Cormier came to his defense and said it was a natural reaction to see his brother get knocked out.

But Till is not buying it.

Darren Till Goes After Daniel Cormier

Taking to his social media, Till went after Cormier for the comments he made defending Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Why is DC always on the defensive of the Nurmagemadovs? Baffles me? You as a company man should he shouldn’t have stormed the octagon like that. The guy is celebrating his big knockout against a huge name. Bit somehow you have found a way to defend him you little potato head. Why why why? I am going to be honest as much as I think you are one of the best fighters ever in the UFC The way you are as a company man and he views are fucking shit Stop commentating and go and be an ambassador for fat camp you fucking potato man constantly finding excuses for that side You little potato,” Till wrote on his X.

Daniel Cormier’s Comments on Usman Nurmagomedov

Here’s what Cormier said about Usman Nurmagomedov, in case you missed them.

“He did not elbow him. Let’s stop making conspiracy theories out there people, he did not elbow him and he did not attack Song Yadong. What he did was try to get to his brother. Now, that in itself is not allowed. We are not allowed to do that. But, if there’s anyone that you care about immensely and you want to try to rush to their side in that moment, it is your brother,” Cormier said.

Now, let’s see if Cormier responds to Till.