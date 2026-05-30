Video: UFC Veteran Darren Till Scores KO Win in BKFC Debut

Former UFC fighter Darren Till picked up a crushing knockout win over reality television star Aaron Chalmers in his debut for BKFC.

After being dropped in the first round by Chalmers, Till came back in the second round to brutally knock his opponent out. Check out the videos below of Chalmers’ first-round knockdown and Till’s second-round KO.

With the win over Chalmers, Till improved to 1-0 in BKFC. He signed a multiyear contract with the promotion, so his next combat sports action will come inside the BKFC ring as Till tries his hand at bare-knuckle fighting after a long career in both MMA and professional boxing.

Darren Till’s Journey After Leaving the UFC

After going 12-0 on the MMA regional scene, the UFC signed Till in 2015, and he went on to fight 12 times in the UFC, going 6-5-1 overall inside the Octagon. He had some big wins during his time inside the Octagon, with notable victories over UFC Hall of Famers Donald Cerrone and Kelvin Gastelum, plus respected striker Stephen Thompson.

However, after Till lost five of his last six UFC bouts, the promotion and the Brit went their separate ways, with the UFC releasing Till following a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 283 in December 2012.

After leaving the UFC, Till went to professional boxing, and he picked up a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August 2025. Till also competed for Misfits Boxing and took an exhibition boxing match.

Till has shown in striking-only sports that he is a dangerous striker with a ton of knockout power, and based on this first performance inside the BKFC ring, this sport might just be his calling.

What’s Next for Darren Till?

Since the 33-year-old Till signed a multiyear deal with BKFC, his next fight is going to come in the promotion as he continues to try to move forward with his bare-knuckle fighting career.

Although Chalmers is a former MMA fighter himself from his days in Bellator MMA, he doesn’t hold a candle to Till in terms of high-level experience. On paper, this was a fight that Till should have won, and that’s exactly what he did. Although he did suffer an early knockdown in the fight, he ultimately came up with a big victory.

It will be interesting to see if BKFC matches Till up with someone else they already have under contract, or if they try to sign someone else to fight him, potentially even a former UFC fighter.

Although Mike Perry just fought for MVP MMA, he has been one of the top fighters in BKFC for several years and would represent an intriguing matchup for Till. Another potential option is former UFC fighter John Phillips, who also emerged victorious on this BKFC card.

It will be very intriguing to see what BKFC does with Till for his next fight, but either way, the Brit seems like he’s in the right spot right now, doing a striking-only combat sport where he doesn’t have to worry about the ground game.