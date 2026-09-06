Delphine Benouaich Reacts to Violent UFC Paris Win

UFC women’s strawweight prospect Delphine Benouaich reacted to her violent UFC Paris victory over Sofia Montenegro.

Benouaich was a star on season 34 of “The Ultimate Fighter” but did not make it to the finals of the women’s strawweight tournament. However, she impressed UFC president Dana White and the UFC matchmakers enough to get a fight in the UFC.

At UFC Paris, she showed why White and the matchmakers were so high on her when Benouaich violently finished Montenegro in one of the standout performances on the card.

After battering her opponent all over the Octagon in the first round, Benouaich got her to the mat in the second and choked her out cold in a pool of blood.

It was an impressive victory as Benouaich emerged as a new French MMA star.

Delphine Benouaich Reacts to UFC Paris Win

Taking to her Instagram following UFC Paris, Benouaich shared her reaction to her stunning Octagon debut.

“Had to open the fight card with style and leave a mark on my first day at the office. Follow my journey to become @danawhite’s favorite. Last night it was two warriors ready to lose it all just to win. Huge thanks to my opponent — it takes two to make a great fight. Thank you to my team, without whom none of this would have been possible. @smartfight.fr @fight.industrie @mahmoudi_gym @max_coaching_paris @r15studio @mehdi_otmane @jb_shelby @bulgariantopteam @osteo.sport.expert @ccarudl @maureen_bjj. Thanks to my exceptional sparring partners who helped me prepare this camp: @alex_tekenah, @guillaumedt1, @killian_urbani_, @lea_sro, @simon_rbyn, @noureddin_hazret, @rayaanhammoud, @pong_guito. Thank you to @madnomadefr, @oko.europe, @villedevrycourcouronnes and the Rectorat de Versailles for their support And thank you to the crowd for the energy,” Benouaich wrote on her social media.

What’s Next for Delphine Benouaich?

After such an outstanding win in her UFC debut, it wouldn’t be a total surprise if the matchmakers gave Benouaich someone ranked at the bottom of the top 15 at 115 lbs for her next bout, because this was beyond impressive for a UFC rookie.

Then again, since she is only 31, the promotion should be in no rush, as Benouaich figures to only get better.