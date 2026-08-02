Dennis Buzukja Reacts Following After UFC Belgrade Stoppage

UFC featherweight fighter Dennis Buzukja reacted following the controversial stoppage loss he suffered to Bogdan Grad at UFC Belgrade.

With seconds left to go in the second round, referee Jason Herzog stopped the fight, as he believed that Buzukja tapped to a Grad arm-triangle choke. However, Buzukja immediately protested the stoppage, and on replay, it was not clear that he tapped out, leading to frustration from fans on social media, many of whom felt that Herzog stopped the fight too early.

Dennis Buzukja Reacts to Controversial Loss

Following the loss, Buzukja took to his social media to react to the loss, with the featherweight clearly being frustrated with Herzog stopping the fight when he didn’t clearly tap out.

“I don’t know what to say. It was a war and went in there to win or die. To have the fight stopped and stolen from me like that with no tap or submission I don’t understand. But no matter what it’s God’s will always. Respect to my opponent Bogdan. I don’t understand how the referee stopped it or why he thought I tapped out when the choke wasn’t tight and 10 seconds left. I don’t know what to do from here or where I’ll go from here but I just want to say thank you to everyone. I’m very heartbroken and feel like it would’ve been an amazing third round but this is life,” Buzukja wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Dennis Buzukja?

Following the loss to Grad at UFC Belgrade, Buzukja’s UFC record dropped to 1-5, so he is at serious risk of losing his roster spot as a result of this defeat, which makes things even more frustrating for him.

Buzukja was originally signed to the UFC following a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. Since then, he has won just one fight in the Octagon, a knockout victory over Connor Matthews in 2024.

Buzukja better hope that the UFC matchmakers agree with him that this was a bad stoppage and that he gets one more chance to prove himself. But if he does get released, it wouldn’t be a surprise.