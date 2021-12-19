Derrick Lewis Throws His Cup Into Audience After KO Win [WATCH]

Derrick Lewis returned to form inside the Octagon on Saturday night, earning a sensational KO victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night 199.

“The Black Beast,” who is ranked No. 3 in the heavyweight division, halted the hype train of Chris Daukaus, handing the fighter his first promotional loss. The first-round KO was a record-breaking finish. Lewis now holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, at 13.

During his post-fight celebration, Lewis decide to take his protective cup off and throw it out into the audience, which was then caught by a fan. What was his reasoning for tossing his cup to the fans in the UFC Apex?

The always entertaining Lewis told Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview: “One day it’ll be an NFT. Make some money off that s***.”

You can watch via the embedded Instagram video below of Lewis celebrating the victory while removing and throwing his cup:

