Greg Jackson Won’t Corner Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250

Greg Jackson, one of the most successful MMA coaches of all time, has opted out of coaching Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250.

In what is the biggest fight of Garcia’s MMA career to date, he won’t have his longtime coach at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in his corner at the UFC White House card on June 14 when he battles top-rated featherweight Diego Lopes in the opening bout on Paramount+.

Jackson won’t be in Garcia’s corner due to personal reasons.

Steve Garcia Comments on Greg Jackson Not Being in His Corner at UFC Freedom 250

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King in an interview ahead of the UFC White House card, Garcia confirmed that Jackson has opted out of attending UFC Freedom 250 and won’t be in Garcia’s corner. While the veteran admitted that he loves having Jackson shouting instructions at him from his corner, he also said that he’s fought without Jackson in his ears in the past.

“Always love having Greg in my corner. Greg has been in my corner for the last several years, especially in the UFC, along with prior to that. But I’ve also fought without him in my corner for many years, too. So, it’s not like it’s unusual. But he’s been very active in this training camp. We meet every single day and have multiple privates all the time in preparation for this fight. Yeah, we’ll be prepared,” Garcia said.

Jackson has coached numerous world champions in mixed martial arts, including former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit, and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm, to name a few.

Surely, having Jackson in his corner would benefit Garcia, but ultimately, the coach made a personal choice not to be at the White House for UFC Freedom 250.

Steve Garcia vs. Diego Lopes Betting Odds

Despite not having Jackson in his corner, the No. 9-ranked Garcia is obviously still extremely excited about the massive opportunity to defeat the No. 2-ranked Lopes and shoot all the way up the UFC featherweight rankings.

“As far as getting the opportunity, absolutely. The opportunity at hand is something that could definitely elevate me, and I get the opportunity to rise to this challenge and to do it on the White House is something special. So, I’m excited about that part,” Garcia said.

According to the latest betting odds, Garcia is a +150 betting underdog, while Lopes is a -175 betting favorite to win the opening bout on the UFC Freedom 250 card on Paramount+.

Garcia enters this fight on a hot streak, as he’s won seven straight fights and is 8-2 overall in the UFC with seven knockout wins. As for Lopes, he has lost two of his last three fights, but both of those losses came against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and there’s obviously no shame in losing to the champ.

Overall, Lopes is 6-3 in the UFC with four finishes, and he is regarded by fans as one of the most exciting fighters on the whole roster, which should make for an absolutely amazing fight when he battles Garcia at UFC Freedom 250.