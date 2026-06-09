Diego Lopes Teases Pure ‘Chaos’ vs. Steve Garcia at White House

Top-ranked UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes teased pure “chaos” when he meets fellow action fighter Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250.

When the UFC White House card was first announced, the one fight that hardcore fans zeroed in on as a potential Fight of the Night was the featherweight firefight between Lopes and Garcia.

Lopes is known as one of the most exciting fighters in MMA today, one who has won seven bonuses in his nine-fight UFC career, including four bonuses in his last three fights. The 31-year-old Brazilian, who trains in Mexico, is always in fun fights, which is why he has received the opportunity to fight at the UFC White House, plus fights at the Sphere in Las Vegas and at UFC 300.

As for Garcia, he’s one of the top rising contenders at 145 lbs in the UFC. The 34-year-old American is 8-2 overall in the UFC with seven knockout wins. He has won seven straight fights, and he has won four bonuses. So when the UFC matched him up against Lopes, fans knew they were in for an absolutely amazing fight.

Diego Lopes Excited to Create ‘Chaos’ Against Steve Garcia

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Lopes expressed how excited he is to put on a show for the fans and potentially take home another bonus.

“Steve Garcia is a great opponent for me. I think he has the perfect style for me. He’s so aggressive. He looks for the fight, always. It’s good for me. It’s like this is the chaos, the style of fight that I like. I think I have the power to knock him out. I have the power to make a great job. I have the power for finishing him. So, I look for this now and it proves my whole career in the UFC is not by chance. It’s because I work so hard for this,” Lopes said.

Play

If you weren’t excited for this fight already, how could you not be after hearing Lopes’ comments? If you could bet on which match wins Fight of the Night on the stacked UFC Freedom 250 card, this would be the one.

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Lopes is a -155 favorite, with Garcia as a +135 underdog. These are the second-tightest odds on the entire card, just behind the co-main event for the interim UFC heavyweight title between Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira, which is a Pick ’em.

Lopes actually opened as a -300 favorite, with Garcia as a +250 dog, so money has been trickling in on the underdog for several months now. But, barring a late surge in the betting odds during fight week, it feels like Lopes will enter this bout as the dog.

Don’t forget that Lopes vs. Garcia opens up the show at UFC Freedom 250, so make sure to tune in right at 8 p.m. ET so you don’t miss the first fight on what is sure to be an epic night of fights on the White House lawn.