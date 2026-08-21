Din Thomas Teases Quick Return to Cornering With Sean Brady

Days after announcing that he was retiring from cornering UFC fighters, coach Din Thomas admitted that he is considering a change of heart.

Thomas said after UFC 330 that he was done cornering fighters after one of his pupils, Gillian Robertson, lost a lopsided unanimous decision in a failed UFC women’s strawweight title bid.

After the bout, Thomas said he was done with cornering fighters. But just days later, he admitted to having a change of heart.

Din Thomas Might Corner Sean Brady

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Thomas admitted that he is considering a quick return to cornering fighters when another one of his pupils, Sean Brady, takes on Gabriel Bonfim in November.

“I am (considering cornering Brady). I don’t know yet,” Thomas said.

As you can see from the clip, Thomas’ co-hosts on the podcast, former UFC stars Chris Weidman, Dustin Poirier, and Jorge Masvidal, were all surprised to hear him essentially change his mind about cornering fighters, especially after the three of them defended him during the podcast about the comments he made about Robertson after UFC 330 and deciding to step away from cornering fighters, a decision that ultimately did not last very long if he corners Brady.

Din Thomas Under Fire

Thomas has come under fire in recent days for putting Robertson down after she lost to Dern.

While most coaches in the sport have their fighters’ backs, win or lose, Thomas made some disparaging remarks about Robertson, including suggesting that she wouldn’t be able to go any further than fighting for the belt.

It was shocking to hear those sorts of comments from a coach, and especially one like Thomas, who has spent so many years in the fight game, both as a fighter himself in the UFC and then as a cornerman for some of the best MMA fighters in the world, like Robertson and Brady.

Though things did not work out with Robertson, Thomas clearly wants to see where Brady’s journey goes, and he might think that the welterweight contender has a better chance of winning a UFC title than Robertson ever did.