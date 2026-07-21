Dricus du Plessis Looked Career Best, Says Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis looked career-best against Kamaru Usman, according to his longtime rival, Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis defeated Usman via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City this past Saturday. It was an impressive performance by du Plessis, who got back into the win column nearly one year after losing the UFC middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev in a blowout at UFC 319.

It was such a good performance by du Plessis, according to Adesanya, that it may have been the best he’s ever looked in his entire MMA career, which is impressive given he is a former UFC middleweight champion and has two wins over current champ Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya Praises Dricus du Plessis

Taking to his YouTube channel, Adesanya showered praise on du Plessis for his dominant showing against Usman at UFC Oklahoma City.

“It’s the best I’ve seen Dricus look. He looked less out of position when he finished punching, when he initiated punching. Sometimes he still did his thing, but he looked really good. Some of the shots he was throwing, the selection, and the timing of the knee for that single-leg, that was a good chess move from their team,” Adesanya said (via MMAFighting.com).

“I wanted Kamaru to get it done, but again, it just shows how good Dricus is. And good on him.”

DDP’s Win Good for African MMA

By putting on an excellent show for the fans — DDP vs. Usman won Fight of the Night at UFC Oklahoma City — Adesanya believes that it just further strengthens African MMA, as all of these fighters were born in Africa and are among the best mixed martial artists in the world.

“It’s good for us anyway. Just for African MMA. Because off this — every time one of these happens, look, another two African fighters fight in the main event, the whole continent is going to watch. Even though it’s just a Fight Night, they’re still gonna watch and support. I think this is just going to expand the talent pool in African MMA more. And I look forward to it,” Adesanya said.