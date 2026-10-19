Dricus du Plessis Teases Moves to UFC Light Heavyweight Division

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis teased a move up to the promotion’s light heavyweight division in the future.

Du Plessis, who has spent his entire UFC career at 185 lbs after previously fighting in the welterweight division, is now 32 years old, and as fighters get older, they typically move up in weight.

Could that be the case with du Plessis, the No. 2-ranked middleweight in the Meta UFC Rankings? It’s certainly possible.

Dricus du Plessis Teases Move to 205 lbs

Speaking on the “Sias du Plessis Show,” du Plessis said that moving up to 205 lbs is a real consideration for him in the future, though his immediate goal is to get the UFC middleweight title back.

“Getting my belt back. I mean, that’s for me. That’s the biggest thing. I wanna get my belt back, and eventually go up to 205 and go test myself there. And I’m certain that I’ll be a champion. I’m big enough for that division, and I’m certain I can be champion in that division as well,” du Plessis said (via MMA Mania).

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Dricus du Plessis Has Big Weight Cut to Make Middleweight

According to “Stillknocks,” he has to cut 45 lbs to make the UFC middleweight limit, which is why he is thinking about moving up to 205 lbs in the future.

“In pounds, it’s 45 pounds that I’m cutting. Even more sometimes from where I walk around outside of a camp to fight. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy. But my team is great. We’ve done this for many years. We we got it down to a science,” du Plessis said.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘No, It’s good for you.’ It isn’t. But, I mean, getting punched in the head is also not good for you. So, I made my choices, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Du Plessis, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kamaru Usman, does not currently have a fight booked, but he has been linked to a potential matchup against Brendan Allen, and also a rematch against former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.