Dustin Jacoby Shares Injury Update After UFC Abu Dhabi Loss

UFC light heavyweight veteran Dustin Jacoby shared an injury update after his second-round knockout loss at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Jacoby was stopped by UFC newcomer Muhammad Saidov devastatingly in what was an upset, as Jacoby entered the bout as the betting favorite. But Saidov looked phenomenal by scoring the highlight-reel win in what was an impressive UFC debut.

However, in addition to being knocked out, it appears that Jacoby also suffered an injury in his loss to Saidov.

Dustin Jacoby Says Arm May Be Broken

Taking to his social media to provide his fans with a health update following the loss to Saidov, Jacoby revealed that he may have broken his arm in the first round of the fight.

“Appreciate the support guys. Caught my right arm early in the fight and think I may have broke it. Part of me is certain, the optimistic side is remaining hopeful. I hope I’m wrong. I’ll get x-rays first thing when I get back home. Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail, but I will always be The Man In The Arena!” Jacoby wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Dustin Jacoby Following UFC Abu Dhabi?

This loss for Jacoby against a UFC newcomer in Saidov is no doubt a big disappointment for the veteran, who was riding high into UFC Abu Dhabi on a three-fight win streak as he was having a bit of a career resurgence at age 38.

If he broke his arm, then Jacoby is likely to be out for the remainder of 2026, though he remains optimistic that the injury won’t be anything serious.

When he does return to the Octagon, look for Jacoby to once again be used in a bit of a gatekeeper type of role where he takes on another UFC newcomer such as Saidov.

Although Jacoby is getting up there in age, he is still one of the most talented kickboxers in the UFC light heavyweight division, and he has proven time and time again that you can never count him out of a fight, as he possesses huge knockout power and tons of experience.