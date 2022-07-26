Dustin Poirier’s Agent Confirms Grudge Match With UFC Star

UFC superstar Dustin Poirier has been linked to a potential fight with Michael Chandler next.

Poirier has remained out of action since his last outing against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021. After a second failed shot at the gold, “Diamond” was looking to explore his options ahead as he pondered a move up to welterweight for his next showing.

Fan favorite Nate Diaz was initially expected to square off against Poirier after they verbally agreed to fight each other online. However, all talks of the clash fizzled out after interest from the promotion died. It came as a surprise considering the star power of both men but Diaz was on the last bout of his current deal and had locked horns with the UFC for extending it further.

Tiki Ghosn, Poirier’s manager, has seemingly confirmed that the former interim UFC lightweight champion will likely take on Chandler in his return to competition.

ESPN’s Brett Okamato shared the update from Ghosn online, tweeting: “Asked Dustin Poirier’s (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update.

“Looks like it’s going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him.” UFC hasn’t reached out yet, though.”

Asked Dustin Poirier's (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update. "Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him." UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 26, 2022

He followed up with another tweet: “Above anything, it’s clear@DustinPoirier just wants a fight booked.”

Above anything, it's clear @DustinPoirier just wants a fight booked. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 26, 2022

Michael Chandler Had Teased His Next Fight To Be Against Poirier

Coming off a historic win over Tony Ferguson, “Iron” Mike became the first man to finish “El Cucuy,” a feat he achieved with a deadly Knockout of the Year worthy front kick to the face at UFC 274 in May.

During a media appearance for UFC London, Chandler had hinted at a showdown with Poirier next.

“‘Hey Conor, when you’re ready to come back, whenever you are ready, whenever the leg is 100 percent healed,’ because the sport of mixed martial arts, the UFC as a promotion is better with Conor McGregor in it,” he said.

“But we need to see a healthy Conor McGregor inside the octagon so he doesn’t need to rush back. We’ll see when he comes back. I’m not waiting.

“As of right now, me and Poirier are the only guys that are not matched up inside the top five. There’s no secret Dustin Poirier and I have been on a collision course to stepping inside the octagon.”

“I think you’re going to hear some fight news coming pretty soon, and it could be me and Dustin Poirier, we’ll see.”

Chandler & Poirier Got Into a Scuffle at UFC 276

After an epic promo cut by Chandler calling out McGregor, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje, Poirier took issue with the omission of his name.

Chandler later explained that he had no interest in competing against Poirier, claiming the “Diamond” had ignored his arrival onto the big scene.

At the International Fight Week card of UFC 276, the two came head-to-head in a brief scuffle allegedly initiated by Poirier and needed to be separated by UFC officials and security at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With all other top-ranked 155 lbs contenders booked for their next fight, a collision between Chandler and Poirier appears to be set.