Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor: ‘I Think He’s Done’

UFC legend Dustin Poirier believes his longtime rival Conor McGregor is “done” after losing via first-round injury TKO to Max Holloway.

The main event of UFC 329 lasted just 69 seconds when McGregor’s knee buckled and Holloway beat him. Given this was McGregor’s first fight in five years since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, it does make you wonder if he will ever step back into the Octagon.

McGregor has one final fight left on his UFC contract, and he has vowed to fulfill it. But Poirier isn’t so sure.

Dustin Poirier Says Conor McGregor is Done

Speaking on “THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” Poirier said that he believes McGregor won’t fight again.

“Of course the world would watch him fight Diaz for the trilogy. The world would watch anything he does, especially in combat sports. I’m not sure the extent of his injuries. If it’s a torn ACL after five years away, that’s another year on the sideline. At his age, I think he’s done. If he tore his ACL, he’s done. He’ll never come back the same, and uh that was the big question coming into this one: Can he pull it all together after this horrific injury and come back?” Poirier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Poirier Unsure if Fans Would Pay to See McGregor Fight Again

After breaking his leg against Poirier at UFC 264 and then missing five years of action, and then injuring his knee against Holloway at UFC 329, Poirier isn’t even sure if fans will continue to pay money to watch McGregor fight, as they can’t trust that the fight will go on.

“How many times can you cry wolf before the fans are like, ‘We’re not breaking (UFC) ticket gate records anymore. We’re not coming. We’re not flying across the world to watch you fight. We know what we get with you: a flash … a flash in the pan. How many times can you do this before people start moving on?” Poirier said.

We’ll see if McGregor fights again, but given the severe injuries that he’s suffered, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he doesn’t.