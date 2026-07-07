Dustin Poirier Hoping to Talk to Police Officer From Airport Incident

UFC legend Dustin Poirier is hoping to get a chance to talk to the police officer he dealt with during his recent airport arrest incident.

Poirier was arrested on Father’s Day for public drunkenness after acting belligerent and threatening towards an Atlanta-area police officer and airport staff. He was later released, but he faces up to one year in jail if he is convicted.

Since the incident, the bodycam footage was released, which painted Poirier in a very negative light that day. He has since come out and admitted that he has a drinking problem and needs help for it.

Now, he just wants to say sorry.

Dustin Poirier Wants to Apologize to Police Officer

Speaking on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, Poirier touched on many topics, but when it came to the arrest incident, he made it clear that he felt remorse about what happened, and the UFC legend truly wants to apologize to the airport workers and the police officer involved in the incident.

“I do want to apologize to those desk agents, whoever they are, and the police for having to put up with me. I actually asked a lawyer in Atlanta, who I’ve been working with, if he can please give me that officer’s information, his address, if I can write him a letter. His cell phone, if I can call him, just to tell him how great of a job he did dealing with a person in that condition, and how professional he was. You know, he’s incredible. It could have been so much worse. It could have been so much worse. I just want to thank him. I didn’t get to do that,” Poirier said (via Bloody Elbow).

Dustin Poirier Admits He Has Lost Sponsorships

Poirier also admitted in the interview that he has lost sponsorships in the wake of the arrest incident, which has affected his financial well-being.

“I have a bunch of sponsors. It’s kind of murky right now. I think it’s still too fresh. I know one big one isn’t a sponsor anymore. Oh yeah, I’m sure I lost a few. I’m waiting to see when the smoke clears who’s with me or not. That day cost me not only embarrassment and embarrassment for my family, it cost me a lot of money too. I’m losing sponsors, I’m losing gigs, I’m losing things I had set up. The gigs I was supposed to do that week are gone, and a big sponsor of mine is gone because of it,” Poirier said.

Ultimately, we’ll see what else happens in the aftermath of this incident. Poirier has also said that he is unsure if the UFC on Paramount+ will bring him back as an analyst after what happened, though he’s hopeful that he will be back. Either way, it’s clear that this arrest has cost Poirier a lot of money and a ton of embarrassment, and it’s something that he clearly wishes never happened to him that day at the Atlanta airport.