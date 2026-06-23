VIDEO: Watch Dustin Poirier Get Arrested at Atlanta Airport

The bodycam footage of UFC legend Dustin Poirier being arrested at an Atlanta airport for being drunk in public has been released.

Poirier was arrested on Sunday, which was Father’s Day, for being drunk in public at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Now, we have the bodycam footage of the incident.

Watch Video of Dustin Poirier Being Arrested

TMZ posted the video of Poirier’s arrest, which you can watch below. TMZ also provided a transcript of the incident.

“Let’s go, big dog. Let’s go, big dog. What’s up? Buncha hos. Let’s go. Let’s go. (Expleitve) lying (expletive) Yeah, pulled me off the plane, all my boys went to the (expletive) crib. Now, what the (expletive),” Poirier said to a police officer.

After the police officer asked Poirier who he was, he said, “Man, (expletive) you, bro,” before going after an airport worker.

“Man, (expletive) you and (expletive) her and (expletive) her. I’ll fight you right now.

“Yeah, tell ’em. Tell ’em. Come on. ‘Cause it’s gonna be bad, It’s gonna be bad, my (expletive).”

Poirier was arrested by officers at the Atlanta airport. He then had his mugshot taken before he was released.

According to TMZ, faces up to one year in prison if convicted.

Dustin Poirier Has Released a Short Statement on the Incident

After being arrested, Poirier took to his social media to release a short statement about what happened, writing on his Instagram: “Love you all. I’m working on myself.”

The UFC has yet to comment on the arrest, though Poirier is a retired fighter, so they might not release a comment on it.

However, Poirier does work for Paramount+ as he is a crew member of the “Deep Waters” podcast. So we may eventually get a comment from the UFC’s broadcast partner about the incident.

Poirier retired last July following a decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana. However, he has admitted in the year since then that he has struggled in his transition to being a retired fighter.

After his shocking arrest, hopefully, he gets the help that he needs.