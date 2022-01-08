Rising UFC Star: ‘If Oliveira Can Do That to You Dustin Poirier, I Can’

A rising UFC star believes they can beat top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Poirier fought for gold at UFC 269 in December 2021 but fell short to 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira, losing via third-round rear-naked choke. Poirier had a strong start to the fight, hurting “Do Bronx” in the first round. However, Oliveira used his grappling to control “The Diamond” on the ground for most of the second frame, and in the third, he sunk in the choke.

Well, if Oliveira can beat Poirier like that, then why can’t Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett do the same?

That’s what the Englishman asked during his recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast. While chatting with his countryman, Pimblett shared his confidence.

“I went with Poirier over Oliveira,” Pimblett said via MMANews.com. “And lad, after watching that fight as well, I’m watching that thinking, ‘Lad, if Oliveira can do that to you Dustin, I can.’ It’s mad like, when you watch (it), MMA math doesn’t work, but when you watch fights, you’re just like, ‘Wow, if he can do that and get in that position, then f****** I can.’”

Pimblett is a 27-year-old fighter hailing from Liverpool, England, and has a professional MMA record of 17-3. He made his UFC debut in September 2021 when he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round.

Pimblett Said He Isn’t Fighting Donald Cerrone in March





Former UFC title challenger turned MMA analyst Chael Sonnen revealed on his YouTube channel a few weeks ago that beloved UFC veteran Donald Cerrone was interested in fighting The Baddy.

There was chatter in the MMA community about the match potentially taking place on March 5, 2022, at UFC 272. However, Pimblett squashed the idea of the fight, as well as the date. He wants to compete in London on March 19th instead.

“There’s no truth to it,” Pimblett said via MMA Junkie. “Not on my end. Do you really think that the UFC are going to put me on a card the fifth of March in Vegas when they’re doing London on the 19th? It doesn’t make sense. I would still like to fight in London in front of my home crowd.”

Last month, UFC president Dana White said the Octagon could be going back to England on that date, depending on COVID-19 restrictions. It’s unclear right now whether or not the UFC will commit to hosting a fight there considering that the new Omicron variant.

Pimblett Is Interested in Fighting Jared Gordon

Pimblett has got his eye on a potential fight with Jared Gordon. Gordon challenged The Baddy in October 2021, and the Englishman isn’t shying away.

“The UFC hasn’t come at me with any opponents,” Pimblett said via MMA Junkie. “After he mentioned me, I thought me and Jared Gordon might get matched together. But as I say, I’ve got no idea, we’ll see what happens.”

He continued, “Because he mentioned me in his post-fight interview and he beat my former teammate, I would like to fight Jared Gordon. He beat (Chris Fishgold) so obviously, I would like to beat him and he’s on a three-fight win streak. His last loss was to (Charles) Oliveira.”

