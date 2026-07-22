Dustin Poirier Confirms Losing Bud Light Sponsorship

UFC legend Dustin Poirier confirmed that he lost his Bud Light sponsorship deal following his recent arrest for public drunkenness.

Poirier was arrested at an Atlanta airport on July 21 after being drunk in public and appearing threatening towards police and airport workers, an ugly incident that was caught on bodycam.

In the wake of the incident, Poirier hinted that he was dealing with the fallout by losing a major sponsor, and now we know which one it is.

Dustin Poirier Lost Bud Light as a Sponsor

MMA fans should not expect to see Poirier in commercials for Bud Light anymore, as he lost his sponsorship with the beer company in the wake of his arrest, as he confirmed to Ariel Helwani in a recent interview.

“They terminated my contract immediately,” Poirier said.

“It’s all good, man. I don’t need that (expletive) poison in my life. I mean, it sucks that my family loses out on the money I had left on the deal with them, which is a few hundred thousand dollars. But also, if I’m representing something that, if I’m advertising something I’m not going to be taking part in, promoting stuff, it is what it is.

“I don’t have a problem with people — there are plenty of people out there who do drink responsibly. I’m not one. So if you can drink responsibly, have fun. Drink a Bud Light. Drink whatever the hell you want. Be responsible, have a good time. I’m not that person,” Poirier said.

Will Dustin Poirier Fight Again?

In the wake of Poirier’s arrest, he has said that the lack of having a structured fight camp has hurt him, because he is so used to training for a fight and he doesn’t have that outlet anymore to channel his energy toward.

So, the question is, will Poirier fight again?

He retired last summer at age 36, which is young for an MMA fighter, so don’t be surprised if he does make a comeback, especially now that he has lost out on one of his major sponsorships, which obviously affects his ability to make money.

If Poirier does fight again, there will be no shortage of opponents whom the UFC could match him up against. While he made a fair decision to step away from the sport when he did, things do change, and right now, it’s starting to feel like a UFC comeback is possible.