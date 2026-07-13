Dustin Poirier Questions Conor McGregor’s Game Plan at UFC 329

UFC legend Dustin Poirier questioned the game plan of Conor McGregor in his main event fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor came out of the gate against Holloway, throwing kicks, which quickly led to his downfall as he appeared to injure his knee, leading to a quick 69-second TKO loss to Holloway.

Watching the fight at home, Poirier said he was confused why McGregor fought the way that he did.

Dustin Poirier Confused About Conor McGregor’s Game Plan

Speaking to “THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” Poirier questioned why McGregor fought Holloway with the game plan that he did.

“I think adrenaline, excitement for finally coming back after five years. I don’t know what he was thinking to open the fight. I don’t know whose game plan it was to open the fight with a flying side kick, or roundhouse kick, or whatever he threw when you’re dry. It’s just crazy to me the way the fight started and ended,” Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier Has Long History With Conor McGregor

If there’s anyone whose opinion on McGregor matters, it’s Poirier, who has fought McGregor three times inside the Octagon.

The first time these two met, McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight bout back in 2014. But Poirier got the last laugh when he finished McGregor by strikes in 2021 and then again via injury TKO with a broken leg in their trilogy bout later that same year.

Of course, Poirier is battling his own issues right now outside of the Octagon following his recent arrest at an Atlanta airport. But he is still one of the top MMA analysts in the game, so his opinion on fights matters.

We’ll see what McGregor does next, as he has vowed to return to the Octagon next year to fulfill the final fight on his UFC contract, after which he will become a free agent.

Although the fight with Holloway ended extremely poorly, he is still one of the sport’s biggest superstars, so while his aura may have taken a big hit against Holloway, you know that the UFC will promote him one last time.