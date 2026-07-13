Conor McGregor Confirms He Needs Surgery After UFC 329 Loss

UFC superstar Conor McGregor confirmed that he needs surgery following his first-round TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329.

McGregor lost in just 69 seconds to Holloway in the headliner of UFC 329 after his knee appeared to buckle. According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion fears that he tore his ACL, which ironically is the same injury he suffered in his first fight against Holloway back in 2013.

While we do not have confirmation yet of what the exact nature of the injury is, we do know that McGregor is going to undergo surgery, as the fighter confirmed in a social media post on Monday, two days after he lost to Holloway at UFC 329.

Conor McGregor Confirms Surgery Following UFC 329

Taking to his Instagram, McGregor said that he will have surgery, but he has promised he will make another comeback to the UFC and finish out the final fight on his contract.

“My faith is unconditional and I am thankful I get to prove it! My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it. I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray! Church was intense today, my heart is heavy but through Christ my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day! I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way,” McGregor wrote.

“I am not a victim of my circumstances, I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection. All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer! Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God! I trust in You Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You God.”

Options for Conor McGregor’s Final UFC Fight

With just one fight left on his UFC contract, it feels like McGregor wants to complete his obligations with the world’s leading MMA promotion, after which he can become a free agent and be free to go anywhere.

At age 38 and coming off of not one, but two devastating injuries in his last two fights, time is certainly running out for the Irishman, but he clearly has a desire to still compete and make money despite everything going against him in recent years inside the Octagon.

If he does make a return to the Octagon, then a matchup against Michael Chandler that has been years in the making could be an option that makes sense, as fans don’t seem to want to see the Max Holloway trilogy bout.