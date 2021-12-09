Former Champ Makes Bold Prediction on Dustin Poirier’s UFC Future

Henry Cejudo knows a thing or two about going out on top and believes that Dustin Poirier will do so if he comes out victorious at UFC 269 on Saturday.

Cejudo shared his opinion on Poirier this week on The Triple C & Schmo Show, saying he can’t see him stepping back in the octagon if he comes out with the belt against reigning champ Charles Oliveira.

“I do believe that Poirier wins,” Cejudo said.” You heard it here first, I do believe he will retire. Because when a fighter starts thinking about retirement, it’s true, you should retire, and I feel Dustin Poirier wins. I think he wants to leave on top.”

Poirier is the favorite for the main event tilt, coming in at -170, per Odds Shark.

Cejudo: I Don’t Think Poirier Wants to Fight Gaethje





Play



Jiri Prochazka Coming To Train with Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones? | 3CSS 11 On Episode 11 of The Triple C and Schmo Show the duo react and discuss: 1:35 – Jiri Prochazka next to train in Arizona? 4:19 – Dustin Poirier vs Chales Oliveira Preview UFC 269 9:51 – Tommy Fury Pull Out; Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II 15:29 – Star Power of Sean O'Malley 21:54 -… 2021-12-08T14:00:13Z

Poirier has 34 fights on his resume, with 25 of those coming in the UFC. He’s been in some knockdown, drag-out wars and admitted he doesn’t like fighting anymore after his latest victory against Conor McGregor.

“I don’t like this,” Poirier could be heard saying, “I don’t like fighting anymore, I’m not in love with this no more. … But I’m a dog, baby.”

Cejudo retired after becoming a UFC dual-champ and believes that statement from Poirier speaks volumes about his plans for the future.

“I don’t think he wants to fight Justin Gaethje,” Cejudo said. “I really don’t. I don’t think so. No, I was there at that [first Poirier vs. Gaethje] fight in Phoenix. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t retire. But when somebody thinks about retirement, you might as well do it, and I think Dustin Poirier, if he wins, he will retire. You heard it here first from king ‘Triple C.’”

Poirier Will Have Options, Win or Lose

Regardless of what happens on Saturday night, Poirier will have some interesting options available to him following UFC 269. The most lucrative — and maybe obvious — option is a fourth fight against Conor McGregor. Poirier said in August he’d entertain the idea of fighting the Irishman again.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m not sitting back waiting to fight him a fourth time. If it makes sense and it comes about, we’ll do it again,” Poirier said, via MMA Fighting. “I’m just training and living my life. My daughter just started her first day of school today. I’m having fun trying to continue to grow as a martial artist.”

Another option would be the rematch Cejudo mentioned against Gaethje, which would require Poirier to beat Oliveira, considering UFC president Dana White said Gaethje is next in line to challenge for the title.

“Yeah, I think it would be fantastic to watch,” Gaethje said on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast. “Once it happens (Poirier rematch), I’ll be excited to watch it. Every single fight of mine is the same, you know, extremely entertaining. Yeah, the fight with him the first time, he was very good. I played a different game back then. It was who’s tougher, who’s stronger, and he outlasted me and landed that shot. The shots he took, I was surprised. And again, that’s why I have so much respect for the heart and will of that guy.”